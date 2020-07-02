WH slams Harvard, MIT lawsuit over international students

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s
White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday condemned a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, seeking to block a new Trump administration rule that would bar foreign students from remaining in the United States if their universities move all courses online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

