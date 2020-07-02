WH slams Harvard, MIT lawsuit over international students

|
White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture"
White House tries to clarify Trump NASCAR tweetWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defends President Donald Trump's tweet attack on NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag and his incorrect..
The real Russia hoax(CNN)President Donald Trump has termed the richly reported stories that the Russians paid Afghan militants bounties to kill US soldiers based in Afghanistan a..
'Why is Trump calling Black Lives Matter a symbol of hate?'White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defends Trump's comments on the Black Lives Matter movement.
Harvard, MIT sue Trump govt over order revoking visas for foreign studentsHarvard and MIT asked a court Wednesday to block an order by President Donald Trump's administration threatening the visas of foreign students whose entire..
Coronavirus Live News and UpdatesBrooks Brothers, the clothier that traces its roots to 1818, filed for bankruptcy. Harvard and M.I.T. sued the Trump administration over its plan to require..
India may see 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases a day by winter 2021: MIT studyIndia may record about 2.87 lakh projected cases of the novel coronavirus per day by the end of winter 2021 in the absence of a Covid-19 vaccine or drug..
Vindman retires from Army over 'bullying' by Trump
US surpasses three million coronavirus casesDespite surges in new infections, the White House wants to press forward with school reopenings.
Schools 'must fully open': White House
Grave Shortages of Protective Gear Flare Again as Covid Cases SurgeFive months into the pandemic, the U.S. still hasn’t solved the problem. The dearth of supplies is affecting a broad array of health facilities, renewing pleas..
Trump says Harvard move to online courses due to virus 'ridiculous'Trump, who is campaigning for reelection in November, has taken a bullish approach to reopening the country even as virus infections continue to spike,..
Nail salons, strip club outbreak, Harvard from afar: News from around our 50 statesHow the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state
Kanye West Reveals He Had COVID-19 In New Interview | THR News
'It's all very positive:' Donald Trump, once a critic of Mexico, now praises its presidentTrump, who launched his 2016 campaign attacking Mexico over trade and immigration, on Wednesday lavished praise on the country's president.
John James Has Something to Say On Racism. Less So On Trump.John James, a candidate for Senate in Michigan, is grappling with heavy and complicated questions as he tries to lead in Donald Trump’s Republican Party.
