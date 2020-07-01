Hand Sanitizer Warning Issued
The Food and Drug Administration is recalling hand sanitizers with methanol, KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
Reporter Update: How To Choose A Safe Hand SanitizerKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra talks with medical experts on recent hand sanitizer recalls and how to choose a safe one.
Warning: Methanol in some hand sanitizer productsIf you are using hand sanitizer to help slow the spread of COVID-19, you will want to check the label.
FDA Warns Of 5 More Potentially Toxic Hand SanitizersWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.