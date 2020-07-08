Safe Haven Baby Box opens in Tippecanoe County

Located at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, the Safe Haven Baby Box provides mothers a safe and anonymous way to surrender a newborn.

To tippecanoe county's first safe haven baby box.

It provides mothers a safe and anonymous way to surrender a newborn.

As news 18's balint szalavari reports, hospital staff and donors are hoping the baby box will benefit the community.

Kelsey: "this baby has a forever home on the other side of this box."

Franciscan health lafayette east is home to the newest safe haven baby box in the nation.

Under indiana's safe haven law, a mother is able to use the box without the fear of arrest or prosecution.

Cherry: "there's no cameras so moms can be assured that no one will know that they dropped their baby off."

According to franciscan health lafayette east women's center director marcia cherry, a silent alarm will go off shortly after an infant is surrendered.

She says staff will be able to respond in under two minutes when an alarm sounds.

Cherry: " we can care for that iant safely and then hand off the infant and ensure that they will have a good, heathy lifestyle and that they will be with someone that loves them."

Monica kelsey created the safe haven baby box six years ago after seeing a similar baby box in south africa.

She wanted to bring the concept back to the states.

Kelsey: "i don't want any mother in america to feel that she doesn't have the option to remain anonymous and to save the life of her child.

Because those two things, she can do at any baby box."

Each box is built within a heated and air-conditioned room with it's own ventilation, providing a safe environment for an infant.

Nate barrett is one of the donors who made fransican's safe haven box possible.

Barrett: "life's a gift from god and so we want to do everything we can to make sure that a mother that maybe has a desperate situation knows that there are options available to her where give that child a different and perhaps better life."

Reporting in lafayette, balint szalavari, news 18.

The safe haven baby box is located at the center for women and children on franciscan health's lafayette east campus.

It is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.