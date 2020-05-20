Ferocious Covid-19 Surge, US Past 3 Million

|
Trump breaks with Fauci: US in 'good place' in fight against virusPresident Trump broke with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday by saying the U.S. is in a “good place” in its fight against the..
WorldNews
No place for polarization in health policy: Fauci
Fauci warns the US is still 'knee-deep' in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemicThe US is still "knee-deep in the first wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday in an interview with National Institutes of Health..
WorldNews
Dr. Anthony Fauci warns US is 'knee-deep' in first wave of coronavirus cases and prognosis is 'really not good'Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States' handle on the COVID-19 outbreak is "really not good" and that action is needed to curb the spread.
USATODAY.com
Inside a Mexican intensive care unit battling COVID-19
AIIMS Jodhpur launches aeroshield to protect medical staff during COVID fight
Austin ICUs could be overrun in 10 days amid Texas coronavirus spike, mayor saysAustin-area ICUs are in danger of being overrun in the two weeks if hospital admissions continues its current pace, the city's mayor said.
USATODAY.com
A Trump-Backed Senate Candidate’s Hedge Fund DisasterTommy Tuberville, the football coach and leading Republican vying to take on Senator Doug Jones in Alabama, had a tumultuous foray into finance.
NYTimes.com
Sanders And Team Introduce Wage And Insurance Bill
New COVID-19 cases could hit 100k per day -Fauci
Dr. Fauci Says He Will "Settle" For 70-75% Effective Coronavirus Vaccine
Doctor Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months
Dr. Fauci talks health disparities with Julia Roberts
Boy, eight, killed in Alabama shopping centre shooting
'God is good': Restaurant worker surprised with car from loyal anonymous customerAn employee at Taco Casa in Tuscaloosa, Alabama was surprised with a generous gift from a loyal anonymous customer.
USATODAY.com
