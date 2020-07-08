The NBA is in the midst of its own version of Fyre Festival Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:28s - Published on July 8, 2020 The NBA is in the midst of its own version of Fyre Festival On June 26, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association finalized a deal that would allow the 2019-20 season.which was canceled because of coronavirus, to return starting on July 30.A total of 22 teams will be participating and the venue for all of the games will be...at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.Fans and players were thrilled about the development, but some excitement faltered...when Denver Nuggets player Troy Daniels first shared a picture on his Instagram Stories.which showed the food players were being provided.Immediately, people began comparing the meal to what was shared during the disastrous Fyre Festival.Later, Brooklyn Nets point guard Chris Chiozza shared a similar image.but with the added bonus of plain penne pasta and chicken.Marc Stein, an NBA writer for the New York Times, replied to the backlash on Twitter...and explained that once players can come out of self-isolation in their respective hotel rooms, the food will be much better 0

