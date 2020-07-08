Dispatch from Puerto Rico: Poor Kids Can’t Zoom

SAN JUAN, PR - Online learning can be a useful solution for children whose schools are closed.

But not for those living in poverty, where there is often little Internet connectivity.

For the Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, which serves primarily the island's poor, some 80 percent of club members don't have suitable access to learn online.

The organization, which has served for decades as an after school supplement, has created study plans which families can bring home with their food pick-up, explains Olga Ramos, President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico in this interview with me.

We spoke over Zoom.

Ramos, a former senior Walmart executive, is empowered by the work of the Clubs during a time when the island's education system is failing.

It is an extraordinarily hard time in Puerto Rico now, it is a "Dire Emergency" as reported today in The New York Times.

Note: If you can support the work of the Boys & Girls Clubs, please give what you can.