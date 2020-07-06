Global  
 

Frito Lay to expand operations in Perry, creates 120 new jobs
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Governor Brian Kemp announced that Frito-Lay will expand its operations in Perry and Kathleen.

C1 3 b13 those details coming up in today's tech report.

Welcome back.

120 new jobs will be up for grabs... thanks to an expansion project in middle georgia.

Governor brian kemp announced today ... frito-lay will expand its operations in houston county.

According to a news release ... the $200 million dollar investment will create 120 new jobs.

The expansion will add a manufacturing line ..

That will produce frito-lay tortilla chip products.

And there's a second line... that




