Maryland State Education Association Raises Concerns Amid Push To Reopen Schools
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Maryland State Education Association Raises Concerns Amid Push To Reopen Schools

Maryland State Education Association Raises Concerns Amid Push To Reopen Schools

Education secretary Betsy DeVos and President Donald Trump want schools to open full-time this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

School Budget and Reopening concerns p3

School Budget and Reopening concerns p3

How are schools going to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic? President of the Metro Nashville Education Association Amanda Kail and Andy spears of the TN Education report join Rhori Johnston to discuss..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 14:01Published
School Budget and Reopening concerns p1

School Budget and Reopening concerns p1

How are schools going to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic? President of the Metro Nashville Education Association Amanda Kail and Andy spears of the TN Education report join Rhori Johnston to discuss..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 11:30Published
School Budget and Reopening concerns p2

School Budget and Reopening concerns p2

How are schools going to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic? President of the Metro Nashville Education Association Amanda Kail and Andy spears of the TN Education report join Rhori Johnston to discuss..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 11:33Published