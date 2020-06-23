Maryland State Education Association Raises Concerns Amid Push To Reopen Schools

How are schools going to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic? President of the Metro Nashville Education Association Amanda Kail and Andy spears of the TN Education report join Rhori Johnston to discuss..
How are schools going to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic? President of the Metro Nashville Education Association Amanda Kail and Andy spears of the TN Education report join Rhori Johnston to discuss..
How are schools going to return amid the COVID-19 pandemic? President of the Metro Nashville Education Association Amanda Kail and Andy spears of the TN Education report join Rhori Johnston to discuss..