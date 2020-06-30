Two Weeks Ago, Trump Had A Rally In Tulsa. Now The City's Overwhelmed With COVID-19

Global  

Roughly two weeks ago, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at an indoor arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in which 6,200 people attended.

Now, CNN reports Tulsa is experiencing a surge in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

A Tulsa Health Department said on Wednesday there are high numbers being reported this week.

The city has seen nearly 500 new cases in just two days.

Trends are showing those numbers are likely to increase.

All of Trump's campaign staffers who attended the rally went into quarantine after interacting with several colleagues who later tested positive for the virus.

Multiple Secret Service officers also self-quarantined after two of their colleagues, who were on site for the rally, tested positive.

