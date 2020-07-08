Global  
 

Authorities searching for murder suspect in Hawkinsville homicide
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Eastman Office and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a Hawkinsville man suspected of killing another man.

The georgia bureau of investigation is helping pulaski county deputies track down a murder suspect.

They are trying to locate 32-year-old tyree williams of hawkinsville.

According to the gbi ... around 5:00 this morning... williams entered a home on jelks street in hawkinsville... and shot 39-year-old william whitehead.

Whitehead later died at taylor regional hospital.

Williams is




