Authorities searching for murder suspect in Hawkinsville homicide

|
Visitors will also be required to read and sign a certification ... and a release of liability form.
The georgia bureau of investigation is helping pulaski county deputies track down a murder suspect.
They are trying to locate 32-year-old tyree williams of hawkinsville.
According to the gbi ... around 5:00 this morning... williams entered a home on jelks street in hawkinsville... and shot 39-year-old william whitehead.
Whitehead later died at taylor regional hospital.
Williams is
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this