COVID-19 continues to financially impact Omaha Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:53s - Published 5 minutes ago COVID-19 continues to financially impact Omaha 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THERE ARE 3 NEWDEATHS TO REPORT INDOUGLAS COUNTY.THE TOTAL IS NOW AT100.THERE ARE 7-THOUSAND-775 CASES INTHE COUNTY.STATEWIDE, THERE ARENOW MORE THAN 20-THOUSAND 200 CASESOMAHA'S MAYOR ANDTHE DOUGLAS COUNTYHEALTH DIRECTORPROVIDED AN UPDATE ONHOW COVID-19CONTINUES TO IMPACTTHE AREA.REPORTER SYDNEYGRAY IS LIVEDOWNTOWN WITH THELATEST FROM THISAFTERNOON'S NEWSCONFERENCE.SYDNEY?GOOD EVENING JENNY.MAYOR JEAN STOTHERTALONG WITH THE CITY'SFINANCE DIRECTOR SAYTHE CITY IS STILL IN ATOUGH SPOTFINANCIALLY, DUE TO THEPANDEMIC.SEVERAL WEEKS AGO...THE MAYOR SAYS THECITY ESTIMATED AN 82MILLION DOLLARSHORTFALL DUE TO THEPANDEMIC...WHILE THAT NUMBER ISLOWER THAN EXPECTEDAT 56 MILLION DOLLARS...MAYOR STOTHERT SAYSIT STILL LEAVES THE CITYIN A TOUGH SPOT.THE MAYOR SAYS THECITY MUST NOW SUBMITDOCUMENTS TO FEMAFIRST, IN ORDER TORECEIVE FUNDING.SHE SAYS THEY DON'TEXPECT TO GET MORETHAN 2 MILLION DOLLARSFROM FEMA.PUT TEXT HERETHE COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT REPORTEDITS 100TH DEATH.DR.DEPARTMENT REPORTEDITS 100TH DEATH.ADI POUR SAYS 86PEOPLE ARE IN THEHOSPITAL RIGHT NOWFOR COVID CARE ...AND 55 PERCENT OFPEOPLE HAVERECOVERED FROM THEVIRUS.AT 10, I'LL BREAK DOWNADDITIONALINFORMATION FROMMAYOR STOTHERT ANDTHE CITY'S FINANCEDIRECTOR ABOUT THECITY'S NEXT STEPS.REPORTING LIVEDOWNTOWN SYDNEYGRAY 3 NEWS NOW.THERE'S A NEW TES







