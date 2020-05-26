A new flag pole at Starkville Manor Nursing Home may help a boy scout rise through the ranks.

Parker bazzill has been a part of the boy scouts since he was in first grade.

Now he's working toward the organization's highest rank - eagle scout..

Bazzill needed a community service project to reach that goal.

The flag pole does more than fulfill that requirement - it also honors some special residents..

"when my grandma was staying here, there were lots of veterans so, i figured that they might like a flagpole like this..."

"i hope they realize that we're in the best country in the world and that boy scouts of america supports that."

Bazzill belongs to troop 27 in starkville..