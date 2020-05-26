Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Flag Pole
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
New Flag Pole

New Flag Pole

A new flag pole at Starkville Manor Nursing Home may help a boy scout rise through the ranks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A new flag pole at starkville manor nursing home may help a boy scout áriseá through the ranks.

Parker bazzill has been a part of the boy scouts since he was in first grade.

Now he's working toward the organization's highest rank - eagle scout..

Bazzill needed a community service project to reach that goal.

The flag pole does more than fulfill that requirement - it also honors some special residents..

.

"when my grandma was staying here, there were lots of veterans so, i figured that they might like a flagpole like this..."

"i hope they realize that we're in the best country in the world and that boy scouts of america supports that."

Bazzill belongs to troop 27 in starkville..




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaggieLHall

Maggie In hindsight, using a fishing pole to fly the flag was pure #MacGyver brilliance in this #onstorm in #YSW. https://t.co/Cz1bwINXR0 7 minutes ago

AngryBrit_Pole

Ghost of Piłsudski RT @StateOfPoland: We staunchly condemn the presence of this flag in the Brussels EU-quarter. The Hammer and Sickle represents the deaths… 12 minutes ago

BlitztheDragon

Bernard Brother Blitz says ACAB🌹 RT @peppercoyote: Alright. A neighbor of mine has been displaying a thin blue line flag. I realized that our house has a flag pole. Pleas… 13 minutes ago

alyssa_stefano

alyssa stefano RT @W_Donlon: And now we have people destroying the 9/11 monument in town. Cutting down the flag pole... remember firemen and police men ar… 15 minutes ago

Beyond_The_Flag

Beyond the Flag Kentucky starting lineup - Kyle Busch on pole (via @asherfair) https://t.co/ZOd4UaV6Yn 34 minutes ago

EasyPeasy_3

James @HenrikVegetable @ropoem I honestly thought I was a good fit, so I’ve ran my flag up the pole to see if anyone salutes it. Going forward. 41 minutes ago

Anyork_yt

AnYork the Antifa General Secretary 🌋 @fillyjawnk I have a flag pole. I can take him 1 hour ago

AtheistFurry

Faithless Furry Please remind the Truck Nut demographic that if they're not allowed to fly the Confederate battle flag at NASCAR ev… https://t.co/Oozd9cJvqB 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Man climbs pole, replaces burned American flag in La Mesa [Video]

Man climbs pole, replaces burned American flag in La Mesa

A man went on a towering mission up a pole, a day after vandals left their mark at an American Legion post in La Mesa, including the burning of a flag.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:50Published
Patriotic UPS driver straightens American flag [Video]

Patriotic UPS driver straightens American flag

A UPS worker took the time on his busy route to fix an American flag. Security footage from a house in Adair, Oklahoma, shows the delivery driver dropping off a package and then adjusting a flag, which..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:31Published