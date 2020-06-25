NASCAR moves annual Watkins Glen race out of state due to coronavirus travel restrictions

|
"go bowling at the glen" nascar cup series race will have to wait another year to do so.
Nascar announced a schedule update today - and among the changes - the 90- lap watkins glen race has been moved to the daytona road course this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This will be the first year since 1985 that the track near the finger lakes will not be featured on the nascar cup series schedule.
The race will still take place on sunday, august 16 as previously scheduled - but will not be in the new york village due to incoming travel restrictions set forth by the state.
Watkins glen international president michael printup released a statement
