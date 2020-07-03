Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid

From a World Health Organisation team set to visit China to search for the Covid-19 virus' origin, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid pandemic.

The United States of America is seeing a legal battle between top varsities like Harvard and MIT, and the Trump administration over the latter's order that foreign students who have fully online classes can't stay in the country.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren is in home quarantine after a state minister tested positive for infection.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.