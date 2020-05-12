Shelton Slammed Trump over coronavirus performance

By the lack of rational, stable, science-based leadership in the white house."

Tupelo mayor jason shelton gave that stinging criticism of president trump in opening remarks to the house homeland security committee, which met online at the same time the white house coronavirus task force gave a briefing in washington.

"in my opinion, many of these deaths could have been prevented by a quicker and a more uniformed response from our nation's commander-in-chief and his administration."

The mayor told the committee what's needed are national mandatory policies to fight the virus and direct federal funding for local governments to cover financial losses.

The committee also heard about other issues in dealing with the virus.

"today, the health care supply chain is still struggling to provide medical-grade respirators, some disinfectants and other specific personal protective equipment."

That's from alabama emergency management chief brian hastings, who said the supply and demand mismatch is affecting his and other states as they deal with the coronavirus now and prepare for the surge in cases expected later this year.

There's another challenge alabama's e-m-a director mentioned, which mississippi is trying to work on as well -- how to shelter people from hurricanes or tornadoes safely during the coronavirus pandemic.