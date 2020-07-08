supreme court rulins

C1 3 control and teachers working in religious schools.

The trump administration calling both decisions victories.

Two highly anticipated supreme court cases focusing on the role of religion in healthcare and education decided today.

In a 7-2 ruling, the court's conservative majority joined by two liberal justices deciding that employees of religious schools and hospitals can't sue for employment discrimination also in a 7-2 ruling, the high court upheld president trump's decision to allow employers to opt-out of the affordable care act mandate that requires them to offer free birth control.

Both rulings...a win for president trump who sided with religious groups?.

The white house press secretary calling the later, 'a big win for religious freedom and freedom of conscience' the state of pennsylvania pushed to have employers honor the no-cost birth control mandate, their attorney general today saying, "contraception is medicine -- and when the president sought to endanger this basic healthcare -- we made it very clear: that's not acceptable."

Senate minority leader chuck schumer made it clear he believes this ruling will have major consequences for women: tweeting, " up to 126,000 women could lose contraceptive coverage because of the trump administration's efforts.

Senate democrats will not stop fighting to protect your health care."

The independent women's law center, which filled several amicus briefs at the supreme court on behalf of the "little sister's of the poor" organization, calls the decision a win...and says there will be other ways for the government to provide birth control to women "it's an acknowledgement by the court that their religious beliefs are important and they are indeed protected by the constitution and it is something the supreme court is going to take seriously" erin, senior legal fellow, independent women's law center.

