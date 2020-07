Related videos from verified sources Tracking the Tropics | July 8 evening update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:43 Published 21 minutes ago Cleveland weather



Cleveland weather from News 5 Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:11 Published 35 minutes ago Akron weather



Akron weather from News 5 Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 00:44 Published 37 minutes ago