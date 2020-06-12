Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown

Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown

A retired bank manager in Gorakhpur during lockdown painted 40 verses of Hanuman Chalisa.

Ravi Dwivedi has depicted each verse on a 3 ft 2 inch long and 2 ft 6 inch broad painting.

He has gifted many of his paintings to state chief ministers and President of the country.

He now plans to put up his paintings in exhibition once the pandemic is over.

He wishes to invite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its inaugural.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hanuman Chalisa Hanuman Chalisa Hindu devotional hymn by Tulsidas dedicated to lord Hanuman


Gorakhpur Gorakhpur City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on first Monday of 'Sawan'

 Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Mansarovar Temple in Gorakhpur, on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month. The chief minister..
IndiaTimes
Vegetable prices soar up due to rainfall in Gorakhpur [Video]

Vegetable prices soar up due to rainfall in Gorakhpur

Vegetables prices increased in Gorakhpur due to rain. "Bottle gourd, which used to get Rs. 10 a kg, is now at Rs. 60 per kg. Parwal and tomatoes are at Rs. 80 per kg. All the vegetables have become expensive. Vegetables were cheaper in the lockdown period and are now expensive," said a customer.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published
COVID-19: Antigen test kits to be used in UP [Video]

COVID-19: Antigen test kits to be used in UP

Giving updates about COVID-19 preparedness in Uttar Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi informed Antigen test kits have arrived and will be used from June 24. "Health Department has informed that Antigen test kits have arrived and they will be brought into use from tomorrow. Special focus will be on Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Kanpur Nagar districts," said UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
COVID: Terracotta artisans face financial hardships in UP [Video]

COVID: Terracotta artisans face financial hardships in UP

With no work, Terracotta artisans in UP's Gorakhpur continue to face financial issues. "Even if lockdown has been lifted to a limit, no transportation is making it hard to deliver products," said an artisan. Another terracotta artisan expressed his unhappiness as she continues to face difficulties to run her household. MHA has ordered phased 'unlocking' of activities outside containment zones. Lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone: UP Addl Chief Secy [Video]

COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone: UP Addl Chief Secy

In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 07, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone. "Health Department has completed more than 33,000 COVID helpdesk in coordination with different departments. Chief Minister has directed to make sure ample arrangement of ambulance in the state and also directed to test 30,000 people in a day. Chief Minister has also directed that patients admitted in COVID hospitals to talk to their relatives on phone so that their relatives may know their condition," said Awanish Awasthi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

UP CM has done nothing except cover up statistics on crime: Priyanka

 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, saying what has the..
IndiaTimes
Sawan Somwar: CM Yogi offers prayers at Mansarovar Temple [Video]

Sawan Somwar: CM Yogi offers prayers at Mansarovar Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 6 on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. The first Monday of sawan month is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees. Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan. People believed that Lord Shiva would bless the people with good health, protection from evil.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP [Video]

1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP

In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 08, Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that total 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state in last 24 hours. "In the last 24 hours, 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. The active cases in the state stand at 9,980. A total of 20,331 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stands at 845," said Amit Mohan Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
Inspired by 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Varanasi's 'saree' manufacturer start making PPE kits [Video]

Inspired by 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Varanasi's 'saree' manufacturer start making PPE kits

The business of saree manufacturing company has badly hit amid coronavirus pandemic in UP' Varanasi. The owner of the company is now concentrating on manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for survival of his business. Govind Agarwal has started producing PPE kits amid COVID-19 lockdown. He got inspired by the idea of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and moved towards PPE kits production. They are selling a kit at Rs 500. While speaking to ANI, Govind Agarwal said, "Our business had come to a standstill after lockdown. I was inspired by idea of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and moved to PPE production." "We are selling a kit at Rs 500," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this