Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown

A retired bank manager in Gorakhpur during lockdown painted 40 verses of Hanuman Chalisa.

Ravi Dwivedi has depicted each verse on a 3 ft 2 inch long and 2 ft 6 inch broad painting.

He has gifted many of his paintings to state chief ministers and President of the country.

He now plans to put up his paintings in exhibition once the pandemic is over.

He wishes to invite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its inaugural.