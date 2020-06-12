Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown

Vegetables prices increased in Gorakhpur due to rain. "Bottle gourd, which used to get Rs. 10 a kg, is now at Rs. 60 per kg. Parwal and tomatoes are at Rs. 80 per kg. All the vegetables have become expensive. Vegetables were cheaper in the lockdown period and are now expensive," said a customer.
Giving updates about COVID-19 preparedness in Uttar Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi informed Antigen test kits have arrived and will be used from June 24. "Health Department has informed that Antigen test kits have arrived and they will be brought into use from tomorrow. Special focus will be on Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Kanpur Nagar districts," said UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi.
With no work, Terracotta artisans in UP's Gorakhpur continue to face financial issues. "Even if lockdown has been lifted to a limit, no transportation is making it hard to deliver products," said an artisan. Another terracotta artisan expressed his unhappiness as she continues to face difficulties to run her household. MHA has ordered phased 'unlocking' of activities outside containment zones. Lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 07, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone. "Health Department has completed more than 33,000 COVID helpdesk in coordination with different departments. Chief Minister has directed to make sure ample arrangement of ambulance in the state and also directed to test 30,000 people in a day. Chief Minister has also directed that patients admitted in COVID hospitals to talk to their relatives on phone so that their relatives may know their condition," said Awanish Awasthi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 6 on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. The first Monday of sawan month is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees. Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan. People believed that Lord Shiva would bless the people with good health, protection from evil.
In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 08, Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that total 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state in last 24 hours. "In the last 24 hours, 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. The active cases in the state stand at 9,980. A total of 20,331 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stands at 845," said Amit Mohan Prasad.
The business of saree manufacturing company has badly hit amid coronavirus pandemic in UP' Varanasi. The owner of the company is now concentrating on manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for survival of his business. Govind Agarwal has started producing PPE kits amid COVID-19 lockdown. He got inspired by the idea of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and moved towards PPE kits production. They are selling a kit at Rs 500. While speaking to ANI, Govind Agarwal said, "Our business had come to a standstill after lockdown. I was inspired by idea of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and moved to PPE production." "We are selling a kit at Rs 500," he added.