Spy Cat Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:27s - Published 5 minutes ago Spy Cat Spy Cat Movie teaser trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Marnie, a pampered house cat, trades a life of luxury for a new adventure as a private eye. With help from new friends and her favorite detective TV shows, Marnie sets out to solve a mystery and prove she's more than just a house cat. US Release Date: September 11, 2020 Starring: NasimScream, Addison Rae, Alexandra Neldel Directed By: Christoph Lauenstein & Wolfgang Lauenstein 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more