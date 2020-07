Relic film clip - Trapped

Relic movie clip - Trapped - Plot synopsis: RELIC tells the story of Edna (Robyn Nevin), an elderly and widowed matriarch who goes missing, and her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) who must travel to their remote family home to find her.

Soon after her return, they start to discover a sinister presence haunting the house and taking control of Edna.

