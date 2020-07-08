Global  

Ivy League Cancel Sports Until January
Ivy League school officials have said all sports are canceled until at least January.

The move to scrap games and matches in the fall is due to coronavirus realities.

It would be a challenge but the Ivy League could also move its football season to the spring of 2021.

“You can’t move all the sports to the spring; the logistics don’t work." A spokesperson for The Ivy League Football, soccer, basketball, and cross country are all affected, reports Huffpo.

Though that decision was initially met with some backlash, the NCAA soon followed suit.

