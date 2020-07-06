Chickasaw county grand jury meets for the first time in four months

District attorney says that the jury did well under the circumstances

County circuit court grand jury met today after being canceled four months ago because of the coronavirus... in the third circuit court district, it was the first gathering in court since the mississippi supreme court issued orders to close courtrooms earlier this year.

Wtva's wayne hereford is live in houston to find out how it went and how the court will move forward during the pandemic.

District attorney ben creekmore told me this afternoon the 17-person grand jury is a test for other grand juries in the area.

He said things went well today here in chickasaw county.

"so today was really a test for how well we are doing , how well we are prepared for it."

Ben creekmore say members of the grand jury met here today to hear evidence of cases he and his office will present in the upcoming circuit court session.

But the coronavirus was on everyone's mind including his own.

"the number one issue for us, is to make certain that our jurors are comfortable.

So they're not worried about their own safety and they're able to pay attention to the cases and the jury system is the heart of everything that we do."

Stand up.."creekmore says they've done everything possible here at the chickasaw county courthouse to make sure the jurors are safe during this process.

As you can see, the chairs are placed very far apart to help out with social distancing."

"but it worked fantastic.

The clerk had them when they came in , had their temperatures checked .

Gave them hand sanitizer , made a mask available to them ,and i think most of the grand jurors wore a mask, there were some that prefered not to .

But we had them spread out in the courtroom, socially distanced everybody was comfortable.

It went off real well."

Creekmore says the bigger test will be when there are jury trials that will require a larger pool of jurors.

He says it will require a bigger facility than the one here .

Creekmore's district covers seven counties in north mississippi.

Reporting live in houston at the chickasaw county courthouse wayne hereford wtva nine news.