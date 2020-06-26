Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Jim Justice Sets September Reopening Date For W. Va. Schools
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:14s - Published
Gov. Jim Justice Sets September Reopening Date For W. Va. Schools

Gov. Jim Justice Sets September Reopening Date For W. Va. Schools

West Virginia Gov.

Jim Justice says officials are working on plans to reopen schools across the state in early September.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says He Will Make Final Decision On When Schools Can Reopen [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says He Will Make Final Decision On When Schools Can Reopen

Gov. Andrew Cuomo served notice Wednesday that he, not the mayor or the president, will decide when and if schools in New York open in September; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published
New Jersey Gov. Murphy Announces Fall Reopening Plan For Schools [Video]

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Announces Fall Reopening Plan For Schools

Governor Phil Murphy announced school districts should plan to reopen in September, with strict social distancing rules.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 14:49Published