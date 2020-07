The county executive said the company wouldn't exist without the hard work of the people of this community.

Several New York politicians share in the disappointment of New Era Cap layoffs

A REPORTED "ONEHUNDRED JOB CUTS"...HAS LED TO A CALL TORE-NAME THE HOMEOF THE BUFFALOBILLS."NEW ERA CAP" PLANSTO LET GO OF ABOUT ATHIRD OF ITSWORKFORCE INWESTERN NEW YORK.NEW AT 11 -- NIKKIDEMENTRI LOOKS ATTHE RIPPLE EFFECTTHIS MOVE COULDHAVE IN ORCHARDPARK.AT NEW ERA CAP INDOWNTOWN BUFFALOTHE MONTH OFMARCH SAWFURLOUGHS.THENJULY SAW LAYOFFS."I'M EXCEPTIONALLYDISAPPOINTED WITHNEW ERA."NEW ERA CAP ISLAYING OFF 117EMPLOYEES --ACCORDING TOASSEMBLYMAN SEANRYAN AND ERIECOUNTY EXECUTIVEMARK POLONCARZ.THE U-S SMALLBUSINESSADMINISTRATION SAYSNEW ERA TOOK AMULTI-MILLION DOLLARLOAN FROM THEPAYCHECKPROTECTIONPROGRAM IN APRIL."THE MINUTE THEPROGRAM ENDS FORTHEM TO CUT THEIREMPLOYEES OUT IS ABAD IDEA."SENATOR CHUCKSCHUMER SAYS IN ACONVERSATION HISSTAFF HAD WITH NEWERA, THEY ASKEDTHEM TO IMPLEMENTTHE "WORK SHAREPROGRAM" INSTEAD."YOU KEEP YOUREMPLOYEESFURLOUGHED.

THEYCONTINUE TO GETBENEFITS, HEALTHBENEFITS, KEEP THEIRPENSIONS.

AND THEYCAN GETUNEMPLOYMENTINSURANCE EVENTHOUGH THEY'REFURLOUGHEDTHROUGH THE PUA ANDGET THEIR SALARIESPAID.""I HOPE AS THEYREVIEW THEGUIDELINES OF THISOTHER FEDERALPROGRAM THAT NEWERA WILL BE ABLE TOMOVE IN A DIFFERENTDIRECTION AND NOTLAY OFF EMPLOYEES."NEW ERAFURLOUGHED 70PERCENT OF ITSWORKFORCE EARLIERTHIS YEAR.

THEY SHUTDOWN THEIR PLANT INDERBY LAST YEAR --AFFECTING 216EMPLOYEES."THAT COMPANYWOULD NOT EXISTWITHOUT THE HARDWORK OF THE PEOPLEOF THIS COMMUNITY."POLONCARZDOUBLING DOWN ONHIS FRUSTRATION ANDDISAPPOINTMENTWITH THE BUFFALO-BASED COMPANY."THEIR NAME SHOULDNO LONGER BE ON THESTADIUM IFORRY.THE HECK WITH IT.""I WILL NOT USE THATM ANYTIMESOON."SPOKESPERSONFOR NEW ERAMERICA TORETURN FROMFURLOUGH EITHERTHIS MONTH OR NEXT.THEY BLAME THEPANDEMIC'S EFFECTON RETAILERS FORHAVING TO RE-SIZETHEIR WORKFORCE."AGAIN, NEW ERANEITHER CONFIRMEDNOR DENIED JUST HOWMANY PEOPLE MAYHAVE BEEN LAID OFF ATTHE GLOBALHEADQUARTERS HEREIN DOWNTOWNBUFFALO.

HOWEVER,THE COMPANY DID SAYIT IS RESIZING ITSWORKFORCE.

