It turns out, she was acting as a Good Samaritan to another crash victim, when she was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

36-year-old Ana Kincart was killed in a crash on I-275, early Monday morning.

Good Samaritan killed helping car cash victim described as 'angel on Earth'

DYING -- A HERO.36-YEAR-OLDANA KINCART WAS KILLED IN ACRASH EARLY MONDAY MORNING ONI-275."WE HAVE SINCE LEARNED -- THATANA WAS PUTTING HER OWN LIFEON THE LINE TO HELP ANOTHERCRASH VICTIM -- WHEN SHE WASHIT."WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER JAKERYLE SPOKE WITH HER FAMILY --ABOUT HOW THAT SELFLESS ACTWAS JUST ONE EXAMPLE OF HOWANA LIVED HER LIFE." The accident took placemonday on a stretch ofWestbound I-275 about a milefrom here.

Her family says Anawas helping another personwhen they say her life was cutshort." ANDY CLINE REMEMBERSHIS STEP-DAUGHTER..BY HERSMILE.."Bodacious.

Yeah.

She wasbubbly.

Happy.

Just, I guessthe life of a party almost."ANA KINCART WITNESSED ACRASH..

IN THE POURING RAIN.INVESTIGATORS SAY 24-YEAR-OLDBRANDON HICKS LOST CONTROL INHIS CHEVY CAMERO.

THELAWRENCEBURG V-A NURSE OF 12YEARS..

KNEW WHAT SHE NEEDEDTODO., ' Going to stay here to helpcomfort the individual in thecar crash."CLINE SAYS..

ANA'SSELFLESSNESS..

WASN'T OUT OFTHEORDINARY."That's not the first timethat she's done that."HEREMEMBERS..

ANOTHER TIME..

ADIFFERENTCRASH.., "All the sudden this womancomes running up.

Can I help,can I help, can I help?

Iturned around.

It's Ana Marie."ON MONDAY.."(SNIFF)A THIRD CAR...CRASHED INTO ANA'S VEHICLE..KILLING HER..

ANDHICKS..'She saved many lives."ANA'SHUSBAND..DONNIE., "She was an angel on earthto everyone."A TATTOO INKED INHIS ARM..

HER MEMORY..

ETCHEDIN HIS HEART..THE COUPLE'SFOUR KIDS..

LOCKING ARMS..STAYING STRONGTOGETHER., "She did everything.

Shetook care of all of us."THEFAMILYTURNS TO THE COMMUNITYFOR HELP..

THROUGH AGO-FUND-MEPAGE.Raising 4 kids.

Utilities,groceries.

All that kind ofstuff.

I just don't kw howthey'll make it financially."FOR A WOMAN OF FAITH..

ANA'SSTEP-DAD OFFERED A SENTIMENT..TO THE WOMAN WHO GAVE HER LIFEHELPINGOTHERS., "There are people that arenot worthy of this world.

Godsometimes plucks the mostbeautiful flowers for his own."WHAT A BOUQUET THAT WILL BE..IN PETERSBURG..

JAKE RYLE,WCPO 9 NEW