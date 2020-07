State sees steady rise in Covid-19 cases

Governor Tate Reeves said that he will likely issue orders for specific counties to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

TODAY, HE DESCRIBED THE VIRUS ASA "SLOWMOVING DISASTER" ON OUR STATE'SHEALTHCARE SYSTEM.

GOVERNOR TATE REEVES SAYS THEHEALTHCARESYSTEM IN MISSISSIPPI ISSTRESSED FROMSTEADY RISE IN COVID-19 CASES."THE OVERWHELMING OF OURHEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS NOT AONE-DAY EVENT.

IT IS A SLOWMOVIDISASTER THAT LOOKS LIKE NURSESWITHOUT SLEEP, DOCTORSWHO CANNOT TAKE CARE OF YOU TOTHE BEST OF THEIR ABILITYBECAUSETHEY ARE STRETCHED TOO THIN ANDAMBULANCES THATHAVE TO TURN AROUND BECAUSE THEHOSPITAL CANNOT ADMIT YOUBECAUSE THEY DO NOT HAVE ROOMFOR YOU."THERE'S EVEN AN OUTBREAK AT THECAPITOTHE HEALTH DEPARTMENT TESTEDNEARLY 300 PEOPLE THIS WEEK.OF THOSE, 36 WHO WORK IN THEBUILDING AREPOSITIVE.26 ARE LEGISLATORS."AS YOU GO ABOUT YOUR DAILY LIFEIMAGINE THAT EVERY PERSONYOU ENCOUNTER HAS CORONAVIRUSBECAUSE IN FACT THEY COULD.

WEKNOW THAT MUCH OF THETRANSMISSION HAPPENS FROMPEOPLE WHO ARE ASYMPTOMATIC ANDWE KNOW THAT AROUND 41PERCENT OF SUPER SPREADERS AREIN FACT ASYMPTOMATIC, NOSYMPTOMS AT THE TIME THEY ARESPREADING IT SO YOU HAVE TOASSUME THAT YOU ARE AT RISK ATEVERY SINGLE MOMENT." THEGOVERNOR PLEADING WITHCITIZENS TO TAKE THE THREAT OFCOVID-19 SERIOUSLY,SAYING IT'S NOT A HOAX.THIS IS REAL, IT IS HERE AND IT HERE NOW.

THE SITUATION THAT WEHAVE FEARED IS UPON US.

PLEASEPROTECT YOURSELF, PLEASE PROTECTYOUR LOVE ONE, PLEASEWEAR A MASK, PLEASE TRY TO STAYHOME AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE.GOVERNOR REEVES ALSO SUGGESTINGASTATEWIDE MASK MANDATE IS NOTOUT OFTHE QUESTION1:35 COUNTIES SPECIFIC ORDERSARE MOST LIKELY IMMINENT.ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS ONSOCIAL DISTANCING ANDPOTENTIALLYMASK MANDATES.

WE'VE DONE ITBEFORE AND WE'VE DONE ITSUCCESSFULLY BEFORE AND IT ISNOW LIKELY TIME TO DO IT AGAIN.

DR. THOMAS DOBBS SAYS THE SPIKEIN CASESIN MISSISSIPPI IS NO SURPRISEBECAUSE NOSERIOUS MEASURES ARE BEING TAKENTO SLOWTHE SPREAD.HE SAYS WE COULD BE DEALING WITHTHE VIRUSFOR THE SEVERAL MONTHS...MAYBEEVEN AYEAR.MEGAN... STATE REPRESENTATIVE RONNIECRUDUP, JU