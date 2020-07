Palm Beach County school board plans to start school year with online-only learning

Palm Beach County school board members reached a consensus Wednesday to go to online-only learning when classes resume next month as coronavirus cases and deaths in the county surge.

THAT'S THE FEELINGFROM SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS INTHE NATION'S*TENTH LARGESTSCHOOL DISTRICT!TONIGHT, THE PALM BEACH COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICT HASN'TANNOUNCED THE FINAL PLAN ..BUT IT LOOKS THEY ARE INAGREEMENT STUDENTS SHOULD*NO* GO BACK TO THE CLASSROOMIN AUGUST.

THE SCHOOLDISTRICT'S REOPENING TASKFORCE HELD AN HOURS LONGWORKSHOP TODAY -- LISTENING TOPARENTS, TEACHERS AND STUDENTSABOUT THE UPCOMING SCHOOLYEAR.IN THE END - DISTRICT LEADERSAGREED THEY BELIEVE DISTANCELEARNING IS THE BEST OPTIONUNTIL THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICSLOWS DOWN.

THEY'LL SPEND THENEXT WEEK IRONING OUT THEFINALIZED REOPENING PLANBEFORE TAKING AN OFFICIALVOTE.DR. ROBINSON 5:30:23“I KNOWTHEREMUST ADDRESS TO MAKE EDUCATIONSAFE AND HIGH QUALITY BUTFIRST IS SAFETY.

IT IS LIFEITHEAR THE BOARD AGREES WITHDISTANCE LEARNING..

OUTCUE: WEMUST MINIMIZE THE CONSEQUENCESOF EXTENDING A STUDENTDISTANCE LEARNING TIME.5:31:01 THE SCHOOL DISTRICTWILL MAKE A FINAL DECISION OJULY 15TH.

THEY'VE BEENCONSIDERING THREE OPTIONS FORTHE RE- OPENING OF SCHOOL.KIDS RETURNING FULL TIME.DISTANCE LEARNING ONLY.

OR ACOMBINATION OF BOTH.

AS OFNOW, IT LOOKS LIKE THE BOARDIS LEANING TOWARDS ONLINELEARNING FOR THE FIRST PARTTHE YEAR AT LEAST.AND REMEMBER..

IN INDIAN RIVERAND MARTIN COUNTIES..

PARENTSHAVE UNTIL FRIDAY TO TELL THESCHOOL DISTRICTS WHAT OPTIONTHEY WILL CHOOSE FOR THE FALL.IN SAINT LUCIE COUNTY- PARENTSHAVE THREE OPTIONS..

YOU WILLBE NOTIFED BY EMAIL TO CHOOSEAN OPTION... OR YOUR STUDENTWILL AUTOMATICALLY BE ENROLLEDIN "TRADTIONAL" CLASSROOMLEARNING.

