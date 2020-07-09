Prep athletes eager to get back into the weight room

high school athletes have been longing to get back to normal during a spring and summer that have been anything but.

For the kids it gives them a little sense of normalcy and a chance to have a little bit of normal summer when six a?

"*m rolls around... saint ansgar athletes are making their first reps of the day.

Within the last week... iowa schools and weight rooms reopened to students... granting them the opportunity to train for the upcoming season.

Head football coach ?

"* drew clevinger ?

"* they are limiting the number of participants.

We're limiting it to 25.

Typically, we'd be upwards of 75.

When our groups come in, we have two groups come in, one at six, one at 7:30 about half that group stays outside with one coach and half the group is inside with one coach and 45 minutes in we split.

Clevinger says they are taking additional precautions such as mandatory masks while inside the building ?

"* social distancing ?

"* and good handwashing.

That's where the 'control what you can control' mantra comes into play.

Control what you can control in terms of stopping the spread of the disease by following the safety precautions that we put in place here and following safety precautions in your own personal life and trying to mitigate the spread of the disease by making smart choices in your personal life too.

So far... celvinger says this week has been a positive expereince because these athletes are eager to get back to the sports they love... especially seniors.

They're hopefult that they get to have somewhat of a normal senior year of school and senior year of sports so it's been a positive attitude for the kids since coach clevinger said it has also been great for the coaches to get