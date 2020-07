Dog at center of deadly dispute euthanized.

Roxy was taken to a veterinary clinic and humanely euthanized Wednesday.

PUT DOWN.

ON MONDAY -- PORTST.

LUCIE POLICE SAY 82-YEAR-OLD "RONALD DELSERRO"BURST INTO HIS NEIGHBOR'S HOME..

KILLING THE FATHER "GUYHANSMAN" AND HIS 11-YEAR-OLDDUAGHTER "HARPER" ..

POLICESAY THERE HAS BEEN AN ONGOINGDISPUTE BETWEEN THE NEIGHBORSFOR MONTHS OVER THE DOG -- AMASTIFF DEEMED DANGEROUS BYANIMAL CONTROL.

"ROXY" WASSURRENDERED BY THE GUNMAN'SWIFE.

RONALD DELSERRO WASFOUND DEAD INSIDE THE SECONDFLOOR BEDROOM OF THENEIGHBOR'S HOME.

ALTHOUGH ITREMAINS UNCLEAR AT THIS TIMEHOW HE DIE