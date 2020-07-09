Tehama County could receive CARES Act financial help

The money would help out with soxial and public safety services.

Tehama county could be getting financial help from the cares act---- action news now reporter karen alvarez joins us live in red bluff.

Karen, does the county have a plan on how it would use that money?

Tehama county chief administrator bill goodwin tells me the big bulk of the costs would help out with social and public safety services.

The county is expected to recieve a little over 6 million dollars in cares act money.

The county is looking to use some of those dollars to cover expenses.

Goodwin tells me because of the coronavirus pandemic---the county has had major impact to key county services like--- law enforcment and health services.

Cares act dollars would also be used to cover facility improvements--- we've completely revamped our admin building with sneeze screens, the way we've handled board meetings with technology rather than in- person, every department has incurred costs to be able to continue to serve the public during this covid.

Goodwin tells me the county will have to justify every penny that the county gets reimbursed.

If the county is not able to do that, then those dollars will stay with the state and the state could reallocate that money somehwere else.

Back in march--- the u-s government approved 2 trillio* dollars in coronavirus aid to help fight covid-19.