Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh

Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh

Most powerful cyclone in 20 years makes landfall, packing winds of up to 190km/h as millions are evacuated from its path.

Cyclone Amphan: India and Bangladesh clean up after devastation

Cyclone Amphan: India and Bangladesh clean up after devastation

The cyclone tore through West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha state, uprooting trees, and destroying homes and vehicles.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published
India, Bangladesh order evacuation of millions ahead of cyclone

India, Bangladesh order evacuation of millions ahead of cyclone

Cyclone Amphan with a wind speed of up to 200 kph expected to hit coastal areas of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published

Left Front, Congress hold joint rally against fuel price hike

 The Left Front in West Bengal and the Congress party jointly held a protest rally on Tuesday against the rise in fuel prices and demanding proper compensation to..
IndiaTimes

West Bengal's unemployment rate at 6.5 per cent in June 'far better' than that of India: Mamata Banerjee

 "We've implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle #COVID19 and the devastation caused by Amphan. Proof lies in West Bengal's unemployment rate for the..
IndiaTimes

Alarm over Rohingya refugee testing COVID-19 positive in Bangladesh

Alarm over Rohingya refugee testing COVID-19 positive in Bangladesh

The refugee is among the first two confirmed cases in the world's biggest and most densely populated camps.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published

Vikram Chandra on cyclone headed for Maharashtra, new data on Covid deaths

Vikram Chandra on cyclone headed for Maharashtra, new data on Covid deaths

Even as India's battle against Covid-19 is far from over, it has challenges coming up in every corner of the country. While it was Cyclone Amphan that hit Bengal less than 2 weeks back, it is now..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:33Published
Kolkata residents assess damage after super cyclone Amphan tears through eastern India

Kolkata residents assess damage after super cyclone Amphan tears through eastern India

Residents in Kolkata, West Bengal assessed the damage on their city after super cyclone Amphan tore through eastern India. Numerous trees have been left upturned on the roadside and several..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:54Published
Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh

The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in more than a decade has killed at least 82 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published