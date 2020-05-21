Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh

Most powerful cyclone in 20 years makes landfall, packing winds of up to 190km/h as millions are evacuated from its path.

Alarm over Rohingya refugee testing COVID-19 positive in Bangladesh The refugee is among the first two confirmed cases in the world's biggest and most densely populated camps.

"We've implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle #COVID19 and the devastation caused by Amphan. Proof lies in West Bengal's unemployment rate for the..

The Left Front in West Bengal and the Congress party jointly held a protest rally on Tuesday against the rise in fuel prices and demanding proper compensation to..

India, Bangladesh order evacuation of millions ahead of cyclone Cyclone Amphan with a wind speed of up to 200 kph expected to hit coastal areas of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Cyclone Amphan: India and Bangladesh clean up after devastation The cyclone tore through West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha state, uprooting trees, and destroying homes and vehicles.