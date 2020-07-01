Mitch McConnell launches first attack-ad of the general election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell uses a quote from a Democrat in his first attack-ad against his opponent in the general election, Amy McGrath.

Mcconnell launched the first attack-ad of the general election today against his democratic opponent, amy mcgrath.

In it, he uses the words of a democrat against her...quoting the man who came up just short of beating mcgrath in the primary.

Take a listen.

"perhaps charles booker had the best line on mcgrath, saying i know that kentuckians can smell bs from miles away.

That's a democrat on mcgrath."

The ad features criticisms of mcgrath from newspapers during the primary...and seizes on the perception that she is limping into the election after barely surviving the primary.

Mcgrath's campaign manager told the lexington herald- leader that mcconnell is looking to shift the focus away from "the atrocious job he's doing in congress."

Today.... the