Australia extends visas for Hong Kong citizens

Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia
Watch: Australia Hong Kong updateThe Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Citizenship Alan Tudge are speaking live shortly with an update about Australia-Hong Kong ties.
SBS
Australia set to cap international flights to contain spike in coronavirus casesPrime Minister Scott Morrison has agreed to cap international arrivals after state premiers raised concerns about stretched hotel quarantine systems.
SBS
Australia set to cap international flightsPrime Minister Scott Morrison has agreed to cap international arrivals after state premiers raised concerns about stretched hotel quarantine systems.
SBS
Watch: The Prime Minister is liveThe Prime Minister Scott Morrison is holding a media conference with the Minister for Aged Care Richard Colbeck.
SBS
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Hong Kong: Fight over committee chair deadlock
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:47Published
National security law: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treatyChina's new national security law "undermines" Hong Kong's current freedoms says Canberra.
BBC News
