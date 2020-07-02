Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia extends visas for Hong Kong citizens
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Australia extends visas for Hong Kong citizens

Australia extends visas for Hong Kong citizens

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday (July 9) offered Hong Kong students studying in the country a pathway to permanent residency, after China imposed a new security law on the city.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scott Morrison Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia

Watch: Australia Hong Kong update

 The Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Citizenship Alan Tudge are speaking live shortly with an update about Australia-Hong Kong ties.
SBS

Australia set to cap international flights to contain spike in coronavirus cases

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has agreed to cap international arrivals after state premiers raised concerns about stretched hotel quarantine systems.
SBS

Australia set to cap international flights

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has agreed to cap international arrivals after state premiers raised concerns about stretched hotel quarantine systems.
SBS

Watch: The Prime Minister is live

 The Prime Minister Scott Morrison is holding a media conference with the Minister for Aged Care Richard Colbeck.
SBS

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Hong Kong: Fight over committee chair deadlock [Video]

Hong Kong: Fight over committee chair deadlock

Hong Kong: Fight over committee chair deadlock

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:47Published

National security law: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty

 China's new national security law "undermines" Hong Kong's current freedoms says Canberra.
BBC News

Christie's previews relay-style hybrid auction

 The art world is poised to experience a new type of auction as Christie's prepares to hold a relay-style version of its spring sale postponed by the pandemic...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

China could thwart Hong Kong citizens' entry to Australia, Britain

The Hong Kong government has issued a statement dismissing rumours it will restrict outbound travel...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published

China warns Australia over Hong Kong visas

The Chinese foreign ministry says Australia should avoid going further down the wrong path by...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this

SunnySu11114692

SunnySun RT @CanadaHimalaya: 🎉🎉🇦🇺Australia’s prime minister says his country has suspended its extradition treaty with #HongKong and extended visas… 59 seconds ago

Fernand27381464

Fernando Go RT @Reuters: Australian PM suspends extradition treaty, extends visas for Hong Kong citizens https://t.co/dfBf6S6M62 https://t.co/dsdKBLJUpI 1 minute ago

GraceWa75638665

無生忍者 RT @bueti: After Canada, #Australia also suspends #extradition treaty with Hong Kong. https://t.co/6RngYVUQeQ 2 minutes ago

Blueyocean1

Blueyocean RT @KirstyLNeedham: Australian PM suspends extradition treaty, extends visas for Hong Kong citizens https://t.co/x7GjQEbKsD 7 minutes ago

2ndleprechaun

🍀Lucky Or. Good👍 RT @evanderburg: Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visas https://t.co/cimi9LbAJ3 7 minutes ago

scheerenberger

Birgit Scheeren-bleibt zuhause! RT @i24NEWS_EN: Australia suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong, extends visas https://t.co/BY3m3AP2eh 10 minutes ago

gandersen002

Gert Andersen RT @ReutersBiz: Australian PM suspends extradition treaty, extends visas for Hong Kong citizens https://t.co/CMTqCQp14Q https://t.co/bv3b23… 10 minutes ago

TiffQuante

LionessT🌚⚖️🌝 Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visas (from @AP) ⁦@InsertBlankHere⁩ https://t.co/JYtAAGCjvU 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint [Video]

After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint

After India, USA may also ban Chinese apps like TikTok. A US cabinet member dropped the hint during an interview. US Secretary of State broke the news in a Fox News show. Mike Pompeo said govt was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published
China converts HK hotel into security office [Video]

China converts HK hotel into security office

China opened its new national security office in Hong Kong on Wednesday, turning a hotel near a city-center park that has been one of the most popular venues for pro-democracy protests into its new..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published
Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong [Video]

Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

Beijing's national security office was inaugurated in Hong Kong on Wednesday, just over a week after China's central government imposed a tough new law on the city.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published