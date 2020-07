Despite heat, man with CF set to run 266 miles in a week

Bradley Poole is running through every town in his county.

THIS EXTENDED HEATWAVE IS FORCING AMAN TO CHANGESOME PRETTYAMBITIOUS PLANS.BRADLEY POOLE ISTRYING TO RUNTHROUGH EVERYTOWN INCATTARAUGUSCOUNTY THIS WEEK.JEFF RUSACK TELLSUS THE REASONBEHIND THE RUN --AND THE ROLE THEWEATHER IS PLAYINGIN IT.IT'S HOT.IT'S BEEN HOT.IT'S GOING TO BE HOT.OVER 100 DEGREES ONTHE PAVEMENT ON THEHOT PART OF THE DAY.BRADLEY POOLEKNEW THAT IT COULDBE THIS HOT.BUT HE DIDN'T THINK ITWOULD BE LIKE THISALL WEEK.THE WEEK HEDEDICATED TORUNNING 266 MILESTHROUGHOUT EVERYTOWN INCATTAURAUGUSCOUNTYTO STAY HEALTHY.HE'S DOING THEBASICS.LOTS OF WATERSGATORADES MAKESURE I'M GETTINGFOOD IN ME.

COOLTOWELS ON MY NECK.RINSING MY SELFOFF.JUST KEEPINGMYSELF SAFE.AND INSTEAD OF 42MILES A DAY IN IN ONESHOT..

HE STOPS INTHE AFTERNOON.AND THEN TAKING ABREAK, AND DOING 20AT NIGHT..

JUST 20 AND20... 20 AND 22ACTUALLY.HIS BREAKS..

AREFILLED WITHTREATMENTS.BRADLEY IS DOINGTHIS ALL WITH CYSTICFIBROSISHE'S DOING THISGRUELING RUN TORAISE MONEY ANDAWARENESS FOR THEDISEASE THAT CANREAK HAVOC ON YOURLUNGS AND DIGESTIVESYSTEM..AND WHENEVERBRADLEY THINKSABOUT STOPPING.

NOTRUNNING 42 MILES ADAY FOR A WEEK.

HETHINKS ABOUT WHATHE'S RUNNING FOR CF.FINDING A CURE.DONATIONS THAT WEGET, GO TOWARDSDEVELOPING BETTERMEDICATIONS.

THATWILL ALLOW US TO LIVELONGER MOREFUFFILLING LIVES.THE LIFE EXPECTANCYOF SOMEONE WITH CFIS JUST UNDER 40.IT'S HOT.

HE HAS CF.AND THE ROLLINGHILLS KEEP ROLLING.BUT YOU CAN BETTHAT BRADLEY POOLEWILL FINISH WHAT HESET OUT TO DO COMESATURDAY.JUST MENTALTOUGHNESS..

KEEPPUSHING THROUGH.

IHAVE A MISSION TOACCOMPLISH.TOUGHNESS..

KEEPPUSHMISSN TOACCOMPLISNTIL IGET IT DONE.JEFFGET IT DONE.JEFF RUSACK 7 EWN.