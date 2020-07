Lawsuit: Man died after guard knelt on his neck in Golden 1 Center

BEYOND THAT THEY WANT TO SEEREAL CHANGE IN POLICE TRAININGSO THAT WHAT HAPPENED TO HIMDOESN'T HAPPEN TO ANYONE ELSE.A TENSE SCENE FROM JULY2019 WITH SECURITY GUARDS ATSACRAMENTO'S GOLDEN ONE CENTERSTRUGGLE TO DETAIN A MAN THEYSAY WAS TRESPASSING YOU CANSEE THE 39 YEAR-OLD AND NOWIDENTIFIED AS MARIO MATTHEWSON VIDEO HERE A WALK PAST AWINDOW WASHER IN THROUGH ANOPEN ARENA DOOR AT 00:30AM INTHE MORNING, THE UNARMED MANMADE HIS WAY TO THE BASKETBALLCOURT WHERE HE COULD BE SEENDANCING AND ACCORDING TOSECURITY ACTING A RADICALLYAND HIGH THAT QUICKLY LED TOTHIS FOR THEIR 19 GOING FROMOFF.IF I'M SO FOR NOW WE DIDN'TEVER YORK AFTER 3 SACRAMENTO.POLICE OFFICERS WERE CALLED INFOR BACKUP 2 DAYS LATERMATTHEWS WAS PRONOUNCED DEADAT THE HOSPITAL THE INCIDENTRULED IN CUSTODY DEATH BECAUSEOF THE STILL UNDERINVESTIGATION AT THE GOLDENONE CENTER 3 SONS DEAD ISBECAUSE OF WHAT THEY DID.

SAIDHE WAS IT WAS FINE BEFORE.THERE'S JUST NO NEED TO DOTHAT A NEW WRONGFUL DEATHLAWSUIT FILED BY ATTORNEYSSTEWART CATS CLAIMS MATTHEWSDIED AS A RESULT OF BEINGRESTRAINED FACE DOWN FOR 20MINUTES BY UP TO 4 PEOPLE WITHONE SECURITY GUARD ALLEGEDLYAPPLYING HIS NEED TO MATTHEWSNECK FOR OVER 4 MINUTES SAYTHERE'S ABSOLUTELY NO NEED FORIT.

HE WAS RESTRAINED ISHANDCUFFED.

WHERE IS HE GOINGTO FACE DOWN HIS 125 POUNDS.NOTHING GOOD HAPPENED FORPUTTING YOUR KNEE ON SOMEONE'SNECK.

4 MINUTES.

THE LAWSUITCOMES AFTER WEEKS OFNATIONWIDE PROTESTS AGAINSTPOLICE BRUTALITY AND THEIN-CUSTODY DEATH OF GEORGEFLOYD WHO ALSO DIED AFTERBEING PLACED MEN WILL TO NECKRESTRAINT THAN OTHER INSTANCEOF EXCESSIVE FORCE OF THE SORTTHAT HAS LED TO PROTESTS.

ITIS.AND NOW THE PARENTS OFMARIO MATTHEW SAY ENOUGH ISENOUGH DEMANDING THROUGH THISLAWSUIT BETTER POLICE TRAININGSO THAT THIS IS NEVER REPEATEDTHEY KNOW THEY WANT TO MAKESURE DOESN'T HAPPEN ANYWHEREELSE.

OH NO IT'S NOT GOING TOBRING BACK BUT WE'LL GETANSWERS AND WILL HOPEFULLY BESOME ACCOUNTABILITY.THE ATTORNEYS FOR THE CITYOF SACRAMENTO SAYS HE HASRECEIVED THE LAWSUIT AND ISNOW IN THE PROCESS OFREVIEWING IT REPORTING LIVETONIGHT IN SACRAMENTO.