Andrea Nakano reports on why parties on Frat Row may be jeopardizing campus plans for the Fall.

University of California at Berkeley has reported a spike in coronavirus this week.

Spike In Coronavirus Cases At UC Berkeley May Be Tied To Parties

Broward County could be next to announce a rollback on reopenings amid a spike in coronavirus cases...

A spike in coronavirus cases and a shortage of medical resources has led to panic and unrest in Iraq....

· The recent spike of coronavirus cases in some states is stoking concern among investors that the...