Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official

Trump's Plague Rally 'More Than Likely' Boosted Coronavirus Surge



That Donald Trump rally inside Tulsa’s BOK Center on June 20th has resulted in what many feared. The president and his re-election campaign ignored the risks of COVID-19 to hold their rally. The team was repeatedly warned about a potential coronavirus spike for the city, says Gimodo. Tulsa City-County Health Department says the county has seen almost 500 new cases of the virus. That is only in the past two days... 261 on Monday and 206 on Tuesday...

