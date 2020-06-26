Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official

Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official

A top health official in Tulsa, Oklahoma says U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally there likely helped cause a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Ryan Brooks reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Los Angeles mayor calls for more federal virus aid

 The Mayor of Los Angeles is calling for Congress and President Donald Trump to quickly agree on a new coronavirus relief bill that induced expanded testing and..
USATODAY.com
Trump's Plague Rally 'More Than Likely' Boosted Coronavirus Surge [Video]

Trump's Plague Rally 'More Than Likely' Boosted Coronavirus Surge

That Donald Trump rally inside Tulsa’s BOK Center on June 20th has resulted in what many feared. The president and his re-election campaign ignored the risks of COVID-19 to hold their rally. The team was repeatedly warned about a potential coronavirus spike for the city, says Gimodo. Tulsa City-County Health Department says the county has seen almost 500 new cases of the virus. That is only in the past two days... 261 on Monday and 206 on Tuesday...

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Mexico's AMLO lauds Trump despite past insults [Video]

Mexico's AMLO lauds Trump despite past insults

[NFA] Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lavished praise on President Donald Trump at their first meeting on Wednesday, saying the U.S. leader treated Mexico with respect despite his history of threatening tariffs and insulting Mexicans. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:16Published

Oklahoma Oklahoma State in the United States

Two Weeks Ago, Trump Had A Rally In Tulsa. Now The City's Overwhelmed With COVID-19 [Video]

Two Weeks Ago, Trump Had A Rally In Tulsa. Now The City's Overwhelmed With COVID-19

Roughly two weeks ago, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at an indoor arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in which 6,200 people attended. Now, CNN reports Tulsa is experiencing a surge in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. A Tulsa Health Department said on Wednesday there are high numbers being reported this week. The city has seen nearly 500 new cases in just two days. Trends are showing those numbers are likely to increase.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Off-Duty Cop Shoots Shoplifting Suspect Eleven Times [Video]

Off-Duty Cop Shoots Shoplifting Suspect Eleven Times

An off-duty police officer in Del City, Oklahoma, opened fire on a Walmart customer who allegedly shoplifted. Newser reports the Langston University cop struggled with the suspect, who appeared to have stolen a BBQ grill. As the suspect began to back up his vehicle, the officer drew his firearm and shot off at least eleven rounds. The shoplifting suspect was said to be hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Caleb Williams, No. 1 quarterback prospect in class of 2021, commits to Oklahoma Sooners

 Caleb Williams, the No. 1 QB prospect in the class of 2021, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Oklahoma woman shot while trying to remove Nazi flag

 Authorities say a man shot her in the back after she took it from his front porch in Oklahoma.
BBC News

Tulsa, Oklahoma Tulsa, Oklahoma City in Oklahoma, United States

Trump's Tulsa rally, protests 'likely' contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases, local health official says

 Tulsa County saw a record 261 new coronavirus cases on Monday, just over two weeks after Donald Trump's first campaign rally since lockdowns began.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore. CNN reports Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative. Guilfoyle has not met with President Trump recently, but she was backstage for his rally in Tulsa, and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's Covid tally climbs to 7,67,296

 India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus infections which pushed the nationwide Covid-19 caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, while the death toll..
IndiaTimes

Masks should be compulsory for all: CSIR DG after WHO confirms 'emerging evidence' of airborne Covid-19 spread

 As the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of Covid-19, CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research)..
IndiaTimes

Clinical trials for Ayurvedic formulations against Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US

 In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-American scientists, academicians, and doctors on Wednesday, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh..
IndiaTimes

Mask Parottas, Corona-shaped Dosas and much more: Madurai restaurant's COVID-themed menu to spread awareness

 Mask Parottas, Corona-shaped Dosas, Bondas and a new herbal concoction are the latest offerings on the menu in this Madurai restaurant.
DNA

Ryan Brooks Ryan Brooks American basketball player

North Korea says 'no intention' to talk to U.S. [Video]

North Korea says 'no intention' to talk to U.S.

North Korea has no intention to sit down with the United States and urged South Korea to "stop meddling," a senior diplomat said on Tuesday, just as a U.S. envoy was due to visit Seoul in an effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally [Video]

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally

President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:18Published
Five-year-old amputee raises $1 mln with walk [Video]

Five-year-old amputee raises $1 mln with walk

Five-year-old Tony Hudgell has raised more than 1 million pounds ($1.24 million) for the London hospital that saved his life by walking 10 kilometres on his new prosthetic legs after being inspired by Captain Tom's record breaking endeavours. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published
U.S. Senate backs bill to punish China over HK [Video]

U.S. Senate backs bill to punish China over HK

[NFA] The U.S. Senate passed a bill to punish those who back China's efforts to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tulsa health official says Trump rally "likely" led to COVID spike

Dr. Bruce Dart said the president's rally in the city "more than likely contributed" to a spike in...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Wear A Mask': Baker Asks Anyone Attending NH Trump Rally To Use Caution [Video]

'Wear A Mask': Baker Asks Anyone Attending NH Trump Rally To Use Caution

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was asked if he had a message for residents traveling to New Hampshire for a weekend rally held by President Trump.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:05Published
Some In NH Want Masks To Be Mandatory At Upcoming Trump Rally [Video]

Some In NH Want Masks To Be Mandatory At Upcoming Trump Rally

Some voters are concerns about the lasting impact the rally could have on Portsmouth residents. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:14Published
President Trump facing backlash over coronavirus comments [Video]

President Trump facing backlash over coronavirus comments

The Trump Administration facing criticism from private health experts for repeatedly attributing the spike in COVID-19 cases to increased testing. The president is also facing backlash over saying that..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:30Published