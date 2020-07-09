Storm tears off roofs and blows over trees in Indonesia

Powerful storms battered parts of Indonesia today (July 8) blowing down trees and damaging roofs.

The strong winds and heavy rain lashed Samalantan District in Bengkayang Regency shortly after noon.

Footage shows the effects of the torrential weather with local mosques being damaged.

When the storm had passed, several roads were blocked by the debris and fallen trees.

''It is really terrible.

The storm lasted for about an hour this afternoon,'' said Suyanto Iyan, a local resident.

Residents worked together to move the blockages.

It is not yet known if there were any casualties.

''There were quite a lot of fallen trees.

Especially in the Kincir area, Merpati Hamlet,'' said another witness.