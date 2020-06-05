Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Powerful storm brings floods and fallen trees to Toronto, Canada
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 05:54s - Published
Powerful storm brings floods and fallen trees to Toronto, Canada

Powerful storm brings floods and fallen trees to Toronto, Canada

A powerful storm hit Toronto, Canada on Wednesday (July 8) causing flooding and power outages.

Footage shows damage caused by the storm, flooding and fallen trees.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Family run as 'microburst' wind storm blows through Canada lake [Video]

Family run as 'microburst' wind storm blows through Canada lake

Video shows a family running away as a scary "microburst" wind storm blows through a lake in Muskoka in Central Ontario, Canada, on June 10. The sky is dark with storm clouds, and quickly torrential..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:15Published
Thousands still without power as clean-up from Saturday’s storm continues [Video]

Thousands still without power as clean-up from Saturday’s storm continues

A powerful line of thunderstorms that swept through the Front Range Saturday uprooted trees and knocked out power to thousands in the Denver metro area.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:05Published
Tornado damages 43 homes and tears down power lines in the Philippines [Video]

Tornado damages 43 homes and tears down power lines in the Philippines

Dozens of homes were damaged and power lines torn down after a tornado struck a city in the Philippines on Friday morning (June 5). Officials said the powerful storm ravaged portions of the area in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published