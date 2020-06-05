Powerful storm brings floods and fallen trees to Toronto, Canada



Related videos from verified sources Family run as 'microburst' wind storm blows through Canada lake



Video shows a family running away as a scary "microburst" wind storm blows through a lake in Muskoka in Central Ontario, Canada, on June 10. The sky is dark with storm clouds, and quickly torrential.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:15 Published 3 weeks ago Thousands still without power as clean-up from Saturday’s storm continues



A powerful line of thunderstorms that swept through the Front Range Saturday uprooted trees and knocked out power to thousands in the Denver metro area. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:05 Published on June 7, 2020 Tornado damages 43 homes and tears down power lines in the Philippines



Dozens of homes were damaged and power lines torn down after a tornado struck a city in the Philippines on Friday morning (June 5). Officials said the powerful storm ravaged portions of the area in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:27 Published on June 5, 2020