US backs India: Trump's minister slams China's Ladakh move after app ban hint

US government reiterated its support for India amid tension with China.

US Secretary of State slammed Beijing's 'aggressive action' in Ladakh.

Mike Pompeo had earlier supported India's move to ban 59 Chinese apps.

Pompeo has said that Washington too is looking at a similar app ban.Trump has clashed with China over trade deficit and Covid spread too.

