Chinese rescuers desperately hold elderly man caught up in torrential floods

Rescuers held an elderly man tightly to prevent him from being swept away by raging floods in eastern China.

Rescuers held an elderly man tightly to prevent him from being swept away by raging floods in eastern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province on July 7, shows several villagers risking their own lives to hold a 75-year-old man after he fell into the rapid floodwater.

They then attached a rope to the old man and finally brought him back to safety.

According to reports, the elderly man named Yu was a sanitation worker in the village.

The road collapsed due to the flash floods, causing Yu to slip on the rubble and fall into the floodwater.

Yu is receiving treatment in hospital and was not injured seriously.

The video was provided by local media with permission.