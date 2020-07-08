Global  

Naya Rivera reportedly missing after four-year-old son is found alone on boat
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Naya Rivera reportedly missing after four-year-old son is found alone on boat

Naya Rivera reportedly missing after four-year-old son is found alone on boat

Former Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing after an incident on Wednesday which saw her four-year-old son left alone in a boat on a Californian lake.

Naya Rivera search, Trump's tax returns, Berman's testimony: 5 things to know Thursday

 The search for actress Naya Rivera will resume, The Supreme Court decision on Trump's tax returns is expected and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Former Glee star missing at California lake [Video]

Former Glee star missing at California lake

Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.A search operation was launched after her four-year-old son was reportedly found alone on a rented boat at Lake Piru.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead [Video]

Naya Rivera missing, presumed dead

Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after failing to get back on a boat while swimming with her son.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:09Published

'Glee' actor Naya Rivera feared dead after 4-year-old son found alone on boat, authorities say

Glee actor Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found alone on a...
Independent - Published

"Glee" actress Naya Rivera vanishes on boat trip with young son

The 4-year-old boy was spotted drifting alone on a rental boat on a California lake. The search for...
CBS News - Published


Actress Naya Rivera Presumed Drowned After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son [Video]

Actress Naya Rivera Presumed Drowned After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son

The search for 33-year-old actress Naya Rivera was suspended late Wednesday night after she went missing earlier in the day.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:42Published
Actress Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son [Video]

Actress Naya Rivera Missing After Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son

Authorities were searching for actress Naya Rivera Wednesday night after her 4-year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:07Published
