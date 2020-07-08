Sunak: Job retention bonus will protect 9 million jobs

|
Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician
Boris Johnson news – live: Brexit plans could face international legal challenge, letter reveals, as Sunak admits UK entering 'very significant recession'Follow all the latest developments
Independent
Rishi Sunak warns 'hardship lies ahead' and apologises to those left out of his mini-budgetChancellor risks controversy claiming it would hurt workers to leave them 'just sitting there on furlough'
Independent
Chancellor unveils measures to boost Britain's Covid-19 recovery
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:01Published
Sunak: The cost of inaction would’ve been far higher
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21Published
Facebook American online social networking service
Indian Army orders personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, Instagram, Tinder: ReportIt is to be noted that Centre has already banned 59 Chinese apps citing that these are"prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,..
DNA
Facebook audit finds 'setbacks' on civil rightsA two-year audit of Facebook's civil rights record found "serious setbacks" that have marred its progress on issues such as hate speech, misinformation and bias...
USATODAY.com
Facebook removes Roger Stone accounts linked to 'inauthentic behavior'Facebook said much of the "inauthentic behavior" occurred just before and after the 2016 election. It said it took down 54 associated accounts.
USATODAY.com
