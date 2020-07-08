Global  

Sunak: Job retention bonus will protect 9 million jobs
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Sunak: Job retention bonus will protect 9 million jobs

Sunak: Job retention bonus will protect 9 million jobs

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says that 9 million jobs will be protected by the retention bonus programme which will encourage companies to bring back furloughed workers.

Report by Bassaneseg.

