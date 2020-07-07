Serbia: Protests against lockdown continue for second night

|
|
Serbia Country in the Balkans
Protesters attempt to storm parliament in Serbia as lockdown measures are reintroduced
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:53Published
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19Published
WHO acknowledges 'emerging evidence' of airborne spread of Covid-19The World Health Organisation on Tuesday acknowledged "emerging evidence" of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the..
WorldNews
