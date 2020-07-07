Global  

Serbia: Protests against lockdown continue for second night
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Serbia: Protests against lockdown continue for second night

More protests in Serbia's capital over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters attempt to storm parliament in Serbia as lockdown measures are reintroduced [Video]

Protesters attempt to storm parliament in Serbia as lockdown measures are reintroduced

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:53Published
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament over coronavirus lockdown

Demonstrators demand President Aleksandar Vucic resign after he issued lockdown order due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:19Published

WHO acknowledges 'emerging evidence' of airborne spread of Covid-19

 The World Health Organisation on Tuesday acknowledged "emerging evidence" of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, after a group of scientists urged the..
WorldNews

Covid-19 coronavirus: Serbian leader backtracks on lockdown amid chaotic protests

Covid-19 coronavirus: Serbian leader backtracks on lockdown amid chaotic protests Police fired tear gas at protesters in Serbia's capital today during a second day of demonstrations...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Serbia Protests Meet Violent Response in Europe’s 1st Major Virus Unrest

To counter a second coronavirus wave, President Aleksandar Vucic announced a new lockdown. Protesters...
NYTimes.com - Published


