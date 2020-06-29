Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to join forces with Michelle Obama for Girl Up summit

Former first lady Michelle Obama paid a glowing tribute to “my girl” Beyonce, as the singer was honoured for her philanthropy work. Beyonce was recognised at the BET Awards, which celebrate black artists and sportspeople.
Beyonce urged fans to “vote like our life depends on it” as she delivered an impassioned address calling for the dismantling of “a racist and unequal system”.The pop titan was honoured with the humanitarian prize at the BET Awards, with former first lady Michelle Obama among those paying tribute.The 20th annual ceremony, which celebrates black artists, took place virtually against the backdrop of sweeping protests against racial inequality and a still-raging pandemic.
