Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to join forces with Michelle Obama for Girl Up summit
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is teaming up with Michelle Obama for the upcoming Girl Up Leadership Summit.

Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Fact Check: No, former first lady Michelle Obama has not earned her Ph.D. in law

 The former first lady has been busy since leaving the White House, but claims that she's earned another degree are false.
USATODAY.com
Michelle Obama pays glowing tribute to ‘my girl’ Beyonce [Video]

Michelle Obama pays glowing tribute to ‘my girl’ Beyonce

Former first lady Michelle Obama paid a glowing tribute to “my girl” Beyonce, as the singer was honoured for her philanthropy work. Beyonce was recognised at the BET Awards, which celebrate black artists and sportspeople.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Beyonce: Vote like our lives depend on it [Video]

Beyonce: Vote like our lives depend on it

Beyonce urged fans to “vote like our life depends on it” as she delivered an impassioned address calling for the dismantling of “a racist and unequal system”.The pop titan was honoured with the humanitarian prize at the BET Awards, with former first lady Michelle Obama among those paying tribute.The 20th annual ceremony, which celebrates black artists, took place virtually against the backdrop of sweeping protests against racial inequality and a still-raging pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

