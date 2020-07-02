Global  

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for third day of hearing
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for third day of hearing

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for third day of hearing

Actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at UK High Court in London for day three of libel trial.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax [Video]

Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax

Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Wednesday that allegations he had physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard were a hoax built up over years during their relationship as an 'insurance policy'. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published

Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife over ‘Wino Forever’ tattoo

 Johnny Depp has denied slapping his ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at his “Wino Forever” tattoo, as he faced further questioning on the second day of..
WorldNews

Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at 'Wino Forever' tattoo

 Actor faces questioning on second day of his libel trial against The Sun for 2018 'wife beater' article
Independent
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 article, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked ex-wife Amber Heard, 34, during their relationship – which he strenuously denies.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart [Video]

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart

Johnny Depp turned to Sir Elton John for help as he sank into a boozy hell towards the end of his 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife for laughing at his tattoos

 The Hollywood star is giving evidence during the second day of his libel action against the Sun.
BBC News

Actor Johnny Depp departs UK High Court [Video]

Actor Johnny Depp departs UK High Court

Johnny Depp departed the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the first day of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:21Published
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard arrives at UK High Court [Video]

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard arrives at UK High Court

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, for the start of Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court [Video]

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court

Johnny Depp has arrived at the high court in London for the start of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published
Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant [Video]

Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt "unprotected" by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High Court documents filed as part of her legal action against a newspaper. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Liverpool beat Brighton 3-1 to stay on record pace

 London, Jul 8 (efe-epa).- Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Wednesday to show that with the Premier League title in the bag, their focus now is on..
WorldNews

Stormzy's surprise paint job for Croydon teen's bedroom

 The musician also talks about why he was cheering at the recent Black Lives Matter protests in London.
BBC News
Don’t let ZSL go extinct, says Sir David Attenborough [Video]

Don’t let ZSL go extinct, says Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough will front a landmark TV appeal to save conservation charity behind London and Whipsnade Zoos “from extinction”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Police launch murder probe after teenager killed in south London stabbing

 After stabbing in broad daylight,18-year-old pronounced dead at scene
Independent

Sunak: Job retention bonus will protect 9 million jobs [Video]

Sunak: Job retention bonus will protect 9 million jobs

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says that 9 million jobs will be protected by the retention bonus programme which will encourage companies to bring back furloughed workers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published

Indian Army orders personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, Instagram, Tinder: Report

 It is to be noted that Centre has already banned 59 Chinese apps citing that these are"prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,..
DNA

ndian Army orders personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, Instagram, Tinder: Report

 It is to be noted that Centre has already banned 59 Chinese apps citing that these are"prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,..
DNA

Facebook audit finds 'setbacks' on civil rights­

 A two-year audit of Facebook's civil rights record found "serious setbacks" that have marred its progress on issues such as hate speech, misinformation and bias...
USATODAY.com

