Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive for third day of hearing

Amber Heard American actress
Depp says ex-wife's abuse accounts were a hoax
Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife over ‘Wino Forever’ tattooJohnny Depp has denied slapping his ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at his “Wino Forever” tattoo, as he faced further questioning on the second day of..
Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife Amber Heard after she laughed at 'Wino Forever' tattooActor faces questioning on second day of his libel trial against The Sun for 2018 'wife beater' article
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart
Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife for laughing at his tattoosThe Hollywood star is giving evidence during the second day of his libel action against the Sun.
High Court of Justice one of the Senior Courts of England and Wales
Actor Johnny Depp departs UK High Court
Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard arrives at UK High Court
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court
