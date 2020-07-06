Global  

Melbourne begins second stint of lockdown after coronavirus spike
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Melbourne begins second stint of lockdown after coronavirus spike

Melbourne begins second stint of lockdown after coronavirus spike

The entire Australian city of Melbourne and its surrounding area saw a return of lockdown measures on Thursday following a recent surge of coronavirus cases.About five million people living in the country's second-largest city were buckling down with more extreme and divisive measures for the next six weeks.

