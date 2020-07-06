Melbourne begins second stint of lockdown after coronavirus spike Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published 1 minute ago Melbourne begins second stint of lockdown after coronavirus spike The entire Australian city of Melbourne and its surrounding area saw a return of lockdown measures on Thursday following a recent surge of coronavirus cases.About five million people living in the country's second-largest city were buckling down with more extreme and divisive measures for the next six weeks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend