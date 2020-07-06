Melbourne begins second stint of lockdown after coronavirus spike

|
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Restrictions to ease in eight of Melbourne's locked-down public housing towersA hard lockdown is set to end for eight of the public housing estates in Melbourne, meaning people will be able to leave for essential purposes.
SBS
Victoria records another 165 coronavirus cases as second Melbourne lockdown beginsVictoria has recorded another 165 new COVID-19 infections.
SBS
Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans says Sydney Airport coronavirus screening bungle won't happen againFederal health authorities are helping their state counterparts with contact tracing after a flight from Melbourne to Sydney disembarked without health..
SBS
