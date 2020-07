Many mid-Michigan businesses get at least $1 million PPP loan

ROUGHLY 175-MILLION DOLLARS INFEDERAL LOANS ARE COMING TO MIDMICHIGAN.THE MONEY IS PART OF THEPAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM - INTHE FEDERAL CARESACT.FOX 47'S CODY BUTLER HAS BEENDIGGING THROUGH DOCUMENTS... TOSEE WHERE THATMONEY'S HEADED.109 LOANS WORTH AT LEAST AMILLION DOLLARS WERE AWARDED TOMID-MICHIGAN COMPANIES AND NON-PROFITS SO FAR.THE GOAL ... TO KEEP PEOPLE OUTOF THE UNEMPLOYMENT LINE.I'M GREATFUL FOR THE PROGRAM.

ITHINK IT WAS THE RIGHT PROGRAMAT THE RIGHT TIME.OLIVET COLLEGE IS GETTING A1-POINT-9 MILLION DOLLAR LOAN TOHELP COVER PAYROLL.

THE PRIVATECOLLEGE IN EATON COUNTY RELIESON TUITION AND FEES TO GET THRUTHE YEAR.PRESIDENT DR. STEVEN COREY SAYSTHEY STARTED SEEING SHORTFALLSWHEN THE COLLEGE REFUNDEDROOM AND BOARD.IT WAS THE RIGHT THING TO DOWHEN WE DID GO FULLY REMOTELY.HE SAYS WITHOUT THE LOAN TO MAKEUP THE DIFFERENCE ... SERIOUSCHANGES WOULD NEED TOHAPPEN THIS FALL.WE WOULD PROBABLY HAVE TO BELAYING PEOPLE OFF NOW TO BE ABLETO PREPARE FOR A POSSIBLEDOWNSIDE.THE COLLEGE HAS LESS THAN 200EMPLOYEES.THE SMALL BUSINESSADMINISTRATION AWARDED LOANS TOCOMPANIES WITH FEWER THAN 500EMPLOYEES AND LOAN TOTALS WEREBASED ON PAYROLLS.

THE MICHIGANEDUCATION ASSOCIATION WAS ONE OFEIGHT MID MICHIGAN ORGANIZATIONSTO GETMORE THAN 5 MILLION DOLLARS ...GETTING 6- POINT-4 MILLION.IT'S GOING TO HELP STUDENTS ANDFAMILIES OF PUBLIC SCHOOLSTUDENTS, KEEPING OUR MEMBERS ONTHE JOB, ADVOCATING FOR SAFELEARNING CONDITIONS WHEN SCHOOLDOES RETURN.CHARITIES ARE ALSO GETTINGFEDERAL HELP.ST.

VINCENT CATHOLIC CHARITIESRECEIVED 1.2 MILLION DOLLARS INFEDERAL LOANS TO HELPKEEP PROGRAMS LIKE ADOPTIONS ANDFOSTER CARE READY.AND THEN WE WILL HAVE STAFF INPLACE ALREADY TRAINED TO CARRYTHE CASE LOADS.THE LANSING REGIONAL CHAMBER CEOTIM DAMAN SAYS HE'S PLEASED SOMANY DIFFERENTCOMPANIES WERE ABLE TO GETLOANS.A LOT OF THOSE FOLKS ADDING UP,EMPLOYING HUNDREDS AND HUNDREDSIF NOT THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE.

I THINK WE'VE GOT TOKEEP FOCUSED ON THAT.THE SMALL BUSINESSADMINISTRATION SAYS IT IS STILLTAKING APPLICATIONS SINCE THEDEADLINE WASEXTENDED.BUSINESSES NOW HAVE UNTIL AUGUST8TH TO APPLY FOR CORONAVIRUSRELIEF.IN MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, CB, FOX 47NEWSTHE LANSING REGIONAL CHAMBER ISENCOURAGING OTHER BUSINESSES TOAPPLYFOR THE LOAN.THE S-B-A IS EXPECTING TOFORGIV