Ivy League Suspends All Fall Sports For 2020

The Climate Crisis is Happening Now Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/gQhxbVcgfr #SmartNews 3 minutes ago
abc27 News Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/k8HzDrUc15 15 minutes ago
KABB FOX 29 Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/tB8taBYYrB 18 minutes ago
AIPC NORTH DELHI RT @TIME: Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/JsuClWTAXH 49 minutes ago
SKI @IvyLeague suspends all fall sports; will decision impact on all three @NCAA & @NJCAA divisions? @HACC_info… https://t.co/1a2gnEXGzo 49 minutes ago
Kevin DiStasio See below @universityofga
@SECNetwork . Do the right thing. CANCEL the fall season. @ajc
Ivy League cancels all f… https://t.co/g2cksz0WCB 2 hours ago
Lisa L K RT @ScrapperChris: Wow! What will the trickle affect of this decision be? Who’s next? Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronaviru… 2 hours ago
Las Vegas News Ivy League suspends fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Qe0q0wsY7V https://t.co/YGttxKkzIu 2 hours ago
Ivy League postpones athletic competition until 2021, decision could affect Colgate teamsThe Ivy League said it will not hold athletic competitions for fall sports this year, and will not entertain having any competition until at least January 1, 2021. Colgate University teams, who play..
Ivy League Cancel Sports Until JanuaryIvy League school officials have said all sports are canceled until at least January.
The move to scrap games and matches in the fall is due to coronavirus realities.
It would be a challenge but the..