John Lewis to permanently close eight department stores
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
John Lewis to permanently close eight department stores

John Lewis to permanently close eight department stores

John Lewis said it will shut two full-size department stores in Birmingham and Watford, four At Home shops in Croydon, Newbury, Swindon and Tamworth, as well as two travel hub outlets at Heathrow and St Pancras.It said the eight shops were already “financially challenged” before the coronavirus pandemic, which has ramped up the shift towards online shopping.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Lewis & Partners John Lewis & Partners Chain of upmarket department stores operating throughout Great Britain


Croydon Croydon Human settlement in England

