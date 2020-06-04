John Lewis to permanently close eight department stores Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 minutes ago John Lewis to permanently close eight department stores John Lewis said it will shut two full-size department stores in Birmingham and Watford, four At Home shops in Croydon, Newbury, Swindon and Tamworth, as well as two travel hub outlets at Heathrow and St Pancras.It said the eight shops were already “financially challenged” before the coronavirus pandemic, which has ramped up the shift towards online shopping. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend